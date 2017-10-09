 Skip Nav
Adam Levine and 30 Other Sexy-as-Hell Celebrity Guys With Fragrance Deals

Sure, there have been some really stunning female-fronted beauty campaigns, but why should the girls have all the fun? Some of the hottest dudes out there (Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, and Matthew McConaughey, we're looking at you) are the faces of top designer cologne campaigns. The best thing about these ads aren't the smoldering stares, the fast cars, or even the risqué bedroom scenes, but rather the occasional shirtless moment that makes us swoon (insert daydream of Alexander Skarsgard's muscles here). We've rounded up the male-fronted ads that make us drool. You can also shop these scents for the man in your life now. You're welcome.

Burberry
Mr. Eau De Toilette
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Burberry Fragrances
Gucci
Guilty Pour Homme
$57
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Gucci Fragrances
Christian Dior
Eau Sauvage
$72
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Fragrances
Diesel
Only The Brave Men's Cologne - Eau de Toilette
$57
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Diesel Fragrances
Davidoff
Cool Water Eau de Toilette Spray, 2.5 oz.
$56
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Davidoff Fragrances
Chanel
BLEU DE Eau de Toilette Spray 50ml
$48
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Chanel Fragrances
HUGO BOSS
BOSS Bottled Night eau de toilette
£45
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more HUGO BOSS Fragrances
Azzaro
Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Spray, 6.8 oz
$110
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Azzaro Fragrances
Calvin Klein
ENCOUNTER Eau de Toilette, 3.4 oz
$74
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Fragrances
Chanel No. 5
$120
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Giorgio Armani
Code Eau de Toilette, 1.7 oz./ 50 mL
$68
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Giorgio Armani Fragrances
Christian Dior
Homme, 3.4 oz./ 100 mL
$92
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Fragrances
Dillard's Fragrances
BOSS Hugo Boss Red Eau de Toilette Spray
$79
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Dillard's Fragrances
Bvlgari
Man Extreme Eau De Toilette, 2.0 oz./ 60 mL
$68
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Bvlgari Fragrances
Gucci
Guilty Pour Homme, 3.0 oz./ 89 mL
$95
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Gucci Fragrances
Gucci
Fragrance Made to Measure Pour Homme, 1.6oz
$71
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Gucci Fragrances
HUGO BOSS
BOSS Bottled Sport 1.6 fl. oz. (50 mL) Eau de Toilette - Assorted Pre-Pack
$60
from HUGO BOSS
Buy Now See more HUGO BOSS Fragrances
dav
DAVIDOFF Cool Water 4.2 oz Eau De Toilette
$69
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more dav Fragrances
Yves Saint Laurent
La Nuit De L'Homme 3.3 oz Eau De Toilette
$85
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor Fragrances
HUGO BOSS Fragrances
Hugo Boss BOSS Orange Man 3.3 fl. oz. (100 m L) Eau de Toilette One Size Assorted-Pre-Pack
$76
from HUGO BOSS
Buy Now See more HUGO BOSS Fragrances
Givenchy
'Gentlemen Only' After Shave Lotion
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Givenchy Post Shave
Dolce & Gabbana
The One for Men After Shave Lotion
$50
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Shaving Products
Adam Levine For YSL Beauty
Jake Gyllenhaal For Calvin Klein
Josh Whitehouse For Burberry
Michael Bublé
Jared Leto For Gucci Guilty
Cristiano Ronaldo Legacy
Johnny Depp For Christian Dior
Liam Hemsworth For Diesel
Scott Eastwood For Davidoff
David Beckham
Gaspard Ulliel For Chanel
Colin Farrell For Dolce & Gabbana
Charlie Hunnam For Calvin Klein
Kit Harington For Jimmy Choo
Gerard Butler For Hugo Boss
Ian Somerhalder For Azzaro
Alexander Skarsgard For Calvin Klein
Brad Pitt For Chanel
Chris Pine For Giorgio Armani
Robert Pattinson For Dior
Jared Leto For Hugo Boss
Eric Bana For Bulgari
Chris Evans For Gucci
James Franco For Gucci
Ryan Reynolds For Hugo Boss
Paul Walker For Davidoff
Garrett Hedlund For Yves Saint Laurent
Orlando Bloom For Hugo Boss
Simon Baker For Givenchy
Matthew McConaughey For Dolce & Gabbana
Start Slideshow
Beauty NewsPerfumeCelebrity Beauty
