Adam Levine and 30 Other Sexy-as-Hell Celebrity Guys With Fragrance Deals

Sure, there have been some really stunning female-fronted beauty campaigns, but why should the girls have all the fun? Some of the hottest dudes out there (Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, and Matthew McConaughey, we're looking at you) are the faces of top designer cologne campaigns. The best thing about these ads aren't the smoldering stares, the fast cars, or even the risqué bedroom scenes, but rather the occasional shirtless moment that makes us swoon (insert daydream of Alexander Skarsgard's muscles here). We've rounded up the male-fronted ads that make us drool. You can also shop these scents for the man in your life now. You're welcome.