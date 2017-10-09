Sexy Men in Fragrance Ads
Adam Levine and 30 Other Sexy-as-Hell Celebrity Guys With Fragrance Deals
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Adam Levine and 30 Other Sexy-as-Hell Celebrity Guys With Fragrance Deals
Sure, there have been some really stunning female-fronted beauty campaigns, but why should the girls have all the fun? Some of the hottest dudes out there (Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, and Matthew McConaughey, we're looking at you) are the faces of top designer cologne campaigns. The best thing about these ads aren't the smoldering stares, the fast cars, or even the risqué bedroom scenes, but rather the occasional shirtless moment that makes us swoon (insert daydream of Alexander Skarsgard's muscles here). We've rounded up the male-fronted ads that make us drool. You can also shop these scents for the man in your life now. You're welcome.
Only The Brave Men's Cologne - Eau de Toilette
$57
from Kohl's
Cool Water Eau de Toilette Spray, 2.5 oz.
$56
BOSS Bottled Night eau de toilette
£45
from Selfridges
ENCOUNTER Eau de Toilette, 3.4 oz
$74
Code Eau de Toilette, 1.7 oz./ 50 mL
$68
Homme, 3.4 oz./ 100 mL
$92
BOSS Hugo Boss Red Eau de Toilette Spray
$79
from Dillard's
Man Extreme Eau De Toilette, 2.0 oz./ 60 mL
$68
Fragrance Made to Measure Pour Homme, 1.6oz
$71
BOSS Bottled Sport 1.6 fl. oz. (50 mL) Eau de Toilette - Assorted Pre-Pack
$60
from HUGO BOSS
DAVIDOFF Cool Water 4.2 oz Eau De Toilette
$69
La Nuit De L'Homme 3.3 oz Eau De Toilette
$85
Hugo Boss BOSS Orange Man 3.3 fl. oz. (100 m L) Eau de Toilette One Size Assorted-Pre-Pack
$76
from HUGO BOSS
'Gentlemen Only' After Shave Lotion
$49
from Nordstrom
The One for Men After Shave Lotion
$50
0previous images
-1more images