 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
On the Fence About Getting Bangs? Here Are 11 Things to Consider First

Six years ago, I made the best decision in my hair life: I got bangs. At first, they were side bangs, only gracing a part of my tiny forehead. Since then, they've grown to become full-swept bangs, requiring a lot more maintenance and accidental trips to the hairdresser after badly trimming them. But if you're undecided on where you stand with getting bangs, you might want to consider all the items you'll need — and changes you'll have to make to your hair routine — first before making the cut.

Related
5 Ways I Styled My Awkwardly Long Bangs to Survive the Growing-Out Stage

You're going to have to become comfortable trimming your bangs.
Or get ready to pay $15 or more in bang trims.
You'll also have to deal with some bad bang trims.
Your life will become a mess of bobby pins.
Prepare to have a closet full of sweatbands.
Washing your hair every day will become the new normal.
But dry shampoo is a lifesaver.
Your hair will get sweaty at weird times, and you'll need to deal.
Invest in some great mascara.
Your bangs will get too long sometimes.
But bangs are absolutely worth it!
Start Slideshow
Beauty EssayFall BeautyBeauty TipsBangsHair
Shop More
Conair Hair Accessories SHOP MORE
Conair
Fashion Curl Automatic Curler with Clips
from QVC
$67
Conair
Instant Heat Flocked Rollers & Heated Clips
from Kohl's
$45.99
Conair
Hot Clips Multi-Size Hot Rollers
from Kohl's
$49.99
Conair
Topsy Tail Kit
from Ulta
$4.99
Conair
Bun Maker Kit
from Ulta
$4.99
Tarte Mascara SHOP MORE
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara
from Macy's
$23
Tarte
tarteist Lash Paint Mascara
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara Duo
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara- .24oz
from Ulta
$23
Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo SHOP MORE
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 150ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$20
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 50ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$10
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk - Natural Tint, 150ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$20
Klorane
Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk (3.2 OZ)
from Gilt
$40$30
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, Travel Size
from Anthropologie
$10
Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Hair
Beauty Essentials to Pack in Your Thanksgiving Travel Bag
by Emily Orofino
Holiday
20+ Healthy, Active Stocking Stuffers Under $10
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday
Fab Fitness Gifts Under $50 (For Every Fit Lady on Your List)
by Dominique Astorino
Fitness Gear
10 Gym Essentials For a Quick Trip
by Leta Shy
Conair Hair Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashionandfrills
caitlinclairexo
hautepinkpretty
glassofglam
Tarte Mascara AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
caitpatton
kaitcurnow
bohemiancrown
caitpatton
Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brickellista
nvrwolipstick
thecrystalpress
_anna_english
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds