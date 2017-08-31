On the Fence About Getting Bangs? Here Are 11 Things to Consider First

Six years ago, I made the best decision in my hair life: I got bangs. At first, they were side bangs, only gracing a part of my tiny forehead. Since then, they've grown to become full-swept bangs, requiring a lot more maintenance and accidental trips to the hairdresser after badly trimming them. But if you're undecided on where you stand with getting bangs, you might want to consider all the items you'll need — and changes you'll have to make to your hair routine — first before making the cut.