 Skip Nav
Beauty Interview
8 Toxic Ingredients You Should Never Use in Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty News
The Becca Highlighters You Know and Love Now Come in Minis
Beauty News
13 Manicures That Are Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus
Beauty Video
4 Lip Colors That Will Make You Look Red-Carpet-Ready in Minutes

POPSUGAR / sponsored by / Ulta Beauty

Simple Fall Makeup Look 2017

Fall Is Coming — Here's a Soft and Simple Makeup Look to Take You Into the Season

I love a good glam sesh. I'm the girl who loves makeup! But sometimes you just want to get out the door without a ton of fuss. One of my favorite makeup looks takes about five minutes from start to finish, and it's because I use a select few items in multiple ways. I'll take one of my Nudestix and use it for my lips, cheeks, and eyes; if I fill in my brows, I'll use my pencil as a liner to enhance my lash line.

I love it because it's quick and simple, and it's a softer look, which is great for cozy Fall weather.

Products used:
Nudestix in Tamed and Entice
Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil
Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lip in Mauve Wife and Girl, Please
L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara
Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios
Join the conversation
Ulta BeautyBeauty VideoFall BeautyBeauty TipsMakeup TutorialsBeauty Junkie
Join The Conversation
The Royals
All About Princess Diana's Signature Beauty Look, Straight From Her Makeup Artist
by Kelsey Garcia
Pokemon Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
10 Pokémon-Inspired Makeup Tutorials Worth Trying This Halloween
by Emily Orofino
Fall Makeup Looks
Ulta Beauty
21 Gorgeous Makeup Looks That Will Inspire Your Fall Beauty Routine
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Ulta Beauty
Ways to Save Money at Target on Beauty
Beauty Tips
7 Amazing Ways to Save Money on Beauty Products at Target
by Monique Valeris
Frank Body Lands at Ulta Stores
Ulta Beauty
Now at Ulta: The Coffee Scrub You've Been Seeing All Over Instagram
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds