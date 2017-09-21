Fall Is Coming — Here's a Soft and Simple Makeup Look to Take You Into the Season

I love a good glam sesh. I'm the girl who loves makeup! But sometimes you just want to get out the door without a ton of fuss. One of my favorite makeup looks takes about five minutes from start to finish, and it's because I use a select few items in multiple ways. I'll take one of my Nudestix and use it for my lips, cheeks, and eyes; if I fill in my brows, I'll use my pencil as a liner to enhance my lash line.

I love it because it's quick and simple, and it's a softer look, which is great for cozy Fall weather.

Products used:

Nudestix in Tamed and Entice

Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil

Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lip in Mauve Wife and Girl, Please

L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara