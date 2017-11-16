 Skip Nav
PSA: Sinful Colors Now Makes Glam Makeup — and Vanessa Hudgens Is the New Face of It!

Sinful Colors has brought joy to the hands of many who've picked up the brand's chic and affordable $2 nail polish. And now, the brand is coming for your face. That's because Sinful Colors has teamed up with Vanessa Hudgens to bring us an epic collection of makeup (its first foray into cosmetics!). Once you see the shimmering rainbow of matte and metallic hues, you're going to want it all. Plus, everything rings in under $10, so you actually can afford to stock up on all this newness.

After taking a peek at the eye-catching, mostly metallic, and iridescent collection, it's no surprise that Vanessa Hudgens would be the face of this space princess-esque lineup. She truly looks like a galactic dream come true (that blue-and-purple smoky eye though!).

A random assortment from this line is currently available on Amazon, but it will expand into drugstores and to Sinful Colors website come January 2018. In a press release, a rep for the brand informed POPSUGAR that over 100 new Sinful Colors makeup products will drop "by early next year."

Until then, take a peek at the current 18-piece collection that's fit for a glam fairy godmother.


Image Source: Sinful Colors

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds