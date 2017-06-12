How to Get Rid of Nipple Hair and Other Breast-Related Beauty Issues

After face and back, your chest is the most common place that breakouts strike. Whiteheads especially like to pop up between the bosoms. To get rid of acne in this area, you first want to look at your workout routine.

If you frequent the gym but wait to take showers until you get home, your sweaty spandex tank can clog your pores. Next time, go for looser clothing and always pack salicylic wipes to cleanse your chest, back, and face after a sweat session. We like Clearasil RapidClear On-the-Go Wipes ($9). But the best option is to take a shower ASAP to rid yourself of all that pimple-producing grime.