Beauty News
Everyone Brought Their Beauty A-Game to the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Made This 1 Fall Color Work on Her Eyes and Lips at the Emmys
Award Season
Yara Shahidi Looked Like a Sparkling Fairy Princess at the Emmy Awards
These Slicked Back Emmys Hair Looks Will Convince You to Try Out the Trend Yourself

At the Emmy Awards this year, slicked down roots appeared in many of our favorite celebrity beauty looks.

Each star had her own interpretation of the trend, with some actresses like Laverne Cox choosing to straighten their locks for a completely smooth and sleek look and other celebrities like Yara Shahidi keeping texture in the rest of their hair. The result is totally sexy and chic and sure to turn heads.

To try it out yourself, use a comb to work a powerful gel like Moco de Gorila Estilo Punk Extreme Hold Gel ($7) through your hair. Smooth down any loose hairs with your palms. The easy look gives off mermaid vibes with its wet-looking finish.

Read on to see all the gorgeous slicked back hair looks.

Anna Chlumsky
Laverne Cox
Yara Shahidi
Regina King
Lea Michelle
Award SeasonCelebrity HairRed CarpetCelebrity MakeupEmmy AwardsHair
