Why UK Customers Are Furious Over Smith & Cult's New Eyeliner

How many people saw and approved the name 'Wax Spastic' for your new eyeliner, @SmithandCult? Genuinely stunned 😳 pic.twitter.com/ycEbffV9Tw — Lex 💅🏻 (@TalontedLex) June 19, 2017

American beauty brand Smith & Cult has released a line of products called "Wax Spastic" that is enraging UK consumers. After British beauty blogger Talonted Lex was sent a sample of the eyeliner product, she posted a photo to Twitter to express her disapproval.

While in the United States, the word "spastic," or "spaz," is often used to describe someone who is clumsy or easily excited, in the United Kingdom, the word has an entirely different meaning.

In the UK, the word is associated with cerebral palsy, and calling someone "spastic" is considered extremely offensive, insensitive, and derogatory. In fact, a BBC poll in 2003 found that UK residents found "spastic" to be the second most offensive disability-related word behind "retard."

Soon, UK beauty-lovers were responding to Lex's tweet, agreeing with the blogger's objection to the name.

Totally unacceptable. — Poppy Shakespeare (@poppyshakes) June 19, 2017

Like you, I just cannot believe it got through so many people without anyone objecting! — Kate Leaver (@kateileaver) June 19, 2017

I think Scope UK and Disability Rights UK will be appalled. It makes my skin crawl, so offensive. — Alylou (@alyloupar) June 19, 2017

Who would even think that was acceptable??? Ridiculous. — Anna. (@alm3582) June 19, 2017

We have reached out to Smith & Cult for comment and will update the post as we have new information.