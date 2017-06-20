 Skip Nav
Why UK Customers Are Furious Over Smith & Cult's New Eyeliner
Beauty News
Smith & Cult Wax Spastic Controversy

American beauty brand Smith & Cult has released a line of products called "Wax Spastic" that is enraging UK consumers. After British beauty blogger Talonted Lex was sent a sample of the eyeliner product, she posted a photo to Twitter to express her disapproval.

While in the United States, the word "spastic," or "spaz," is often used to describe someone who is clumsy or easily excited, in the United Kingdom, the word has an entirely different meaning.

In the UK, the word is associated with cerebral palsy, and calling someone "spastic" is considered extremely offensive, insensitive, and derogatory. In fact, a BBC poll in 2003 found that UK residents found "spastic" to be the second most offensive disability-related word behind "retard."

Soon, UK beauty-lovers were responding to Lex's tweet, agreeing with the blogger's objection to the name.

We have reached out to Smith & Cult for comment and will update the post as we have new information.

Beauty NewsMakeup
