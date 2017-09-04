 Skip Nav
These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017
1 of Each Please! NYX Cosmetics Has 6 New Elements-Inspired Palettes
Wow, These Beauty Products Are on Crazy Sale For Labor Day Weekend
If You Love Snapchat, You Need to Try These Filter-Inspired Looks For Halloween

When we're having a stressful day, we admittedly enjoy relieving tension by opening up Snapchat and playing with the filters. Because so many of them were inspired by makeup artists, they make us both look and feel glamorous instead of overwhelmed.

You can also use the app as a resource for your Halloween costume. Many of your favorite YouTube stars have created tutorials based on the funky filters that are fun and easy to re-create. Should you end up going this route this October, don't forget to Snap your finished look! Adding another filter on top is bound to make your costume appear really wild.

Halloween BeautySnapchatMakeup TutorialsHalloween CostumesHalloween
