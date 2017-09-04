If You Love Snapchat, You Need to Try These Filter-Inspired Looks For Halloween

When we're having a stressful day, we admittedly enjoy relieving tension by opening up Snapchat and playing with the filters. Because so many of them were inspired by makeup artists, they make us both look and feel glamorous instead of overwhelmed.

You can also use the app as a resource for your Halloween costume. Many of your favorite YouTube stars have created tutorials based on the funky filters that are fun and easy to re-create. Should you end up going this route this October, don't forget to Snap your finished look! Adding another filter on top is bound to make your costume appear really wild.