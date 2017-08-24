 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Beauty News
Get Your Fine Self to Sephora, Where This Crazy Sale Is on — For 1 Week Only!
Makeup
They're Here! 13 Editor-Approved Liquid Lipsticks You Need For Fall
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Quick, Someone Stop Us From Eating This Ultrarealistic Food Soap

As we all learned during our first bath ever, soap is not for eating. But when we look at LoveLeeSoap's food-shaped products, we're not so sure. The Florida-based Etsy retailer makes crazy-realistic cleansers that have completely confused our taste buds, but delighted our hangry hearts.

We never thought that soap would make our mouths water, but if taking a big bite out of a sudsy chicken wing is wrong, we don't want to be right. No matter your palette or dietary restrictions, LoveLeeSoap probably makes something you'd want to eat for dinner (or save for dessert!). While these products are definitely not the safest to ingest, the scented soap contains shea butter that will cleanse and hydrate your skin.

Read on to see our favorites from this fizz-able feast, then immediately take your lunch break, because we guarantee these cleansers will make you hungry.

Related
Nope, These Aren't Cupcakes — They're Your Newest Bath Time Obsession

Cinnamon Roll Soap ($8)
Soap Pop ($7)
Rice Cereal Soap ($6)
Corn Dog Soap ($6)
French Fries Soap ($6)
Toast Soap With Butter ($6)
Chicken Wing Soap Set ($6)
Animal Cracker Soap ($6)
Onion Ring Soap ($6)
Chicken Nugget Soap Set ($6)
Banana Soap ($6)
Ice Cream Sandwich Soap ($7)
Bacon and Egg Soap Set ($8)
Cheese and Crackers Soap Set ($6)
Snow Cone Soap ($6)
Sugar Cookie Soap ($6)
Doughnut Soap ($6)
Avocado Soap ($8)
Eat Your Vegetables Soap Set ($6)
Fruity Loop Cereal Soap ($7)
Spaghetti Soap ($7)
Scrambled Eggs Soap ($7)
Red Licorice Soap ($6)
Twinkie Soap ($6)
Pizza Soap ($7)
S'more Soap ($6)
Gummy Bear Soap ($6)
Lollipop Soap ($6)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingBody CareEtsySoapBeauty ProductsShopping
Join The Conversation
Zendaya
Watch Zendaya Cover Her Acne Scars With No Other Makeup On
by Lauren Levinson
Color-Correcting Makeup Tutorials For Dark Skin Tones
Beauty Tips
How to Try the Color-Correcting Technique If You Have Darker Skin
by Nikki Brown
Hairstylist Gives Her Grandma a Blowout After 17 Years
Beauty News
This Grandma's Smile After Getting Her First Blowout Will Make You Feel Things
by Alaina Demopoulos
Sephora Weekly Wow Sale August 24 - September 1 2017
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Gucci Snake Inspired Eye Makeup
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds