Is This 1 Superflattering Lipstick Shade the Next Pumpkin Spice?

If you are a ride or die pumpkin-spice princess, then by all means, gourd on. But at this point in Fall, once everyone who's into the season has gone apple picking just #forthegram, it's understandable if you've got pumpkin fatigue. If you still want to rep Autumn, but aren't about slathering gold-orange all over your lips, we have great news: there's a new kid on the block that's just as spicy.

We first noticed this shade when we laid our eyes on Bite Beauty's new, limited edition Spiced Plum Amuse Bouche Lipstick ($26), which is part of the brand's holiday collection. More spooky than sweet, Spiced Plum is a vampy option that looks like a spiked version of the classic holiday red.

This attention-grabbing shade is more pink than the traditional dark plum we're used to, which instantly polishes up a look. While this color would look fabulously wicked paired with a smoky eye, it can also hold its own, without a lot of extra makeup. So lazy, grab-and-go girls: consider Spiced Plum the all-in-one product you can throw on for days when you just can't even.

It takes quite a bit of chutzpah to pull of pumpkin spice lipstick IRL, but the shade's plum counterpart is surprisingly versatile. Whether you opt for a rocker metallic or sophisticated matte, one of these nine gorgeous bullets is sure to enter your Fall rotation. Pumpkin spice who?

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lipstick in Mauve Gloves
Urban Decay Nocturnal Vice Lipstick in Backstab
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Plum
Revlon Super Lustrous Shine Lipstick in Plum Velour
Laura Mercier Stickglass in Peony
Laura Geller New York Iconic Baked Sculpting Lipstick in Broadway Plum
Lipstick Queen All That Jazz Lipstick in Paint the Town
Burt's Bees Lipstick in Juniper Water
Burberry Kisses in Bright Plum Number 101
