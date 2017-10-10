This Spider Leg Eyeliner Will Creep You Out

 Skip Nav
Aspiring makeup artist Abby Roberts, 16, is making all our worst nightmares come true. Her eyeliner illusion looks just like spider legs, and it's bound to leave your skin crawling. The talented artist was inspired by the American Horror Story season six poster, which shows a woman with spiders coming out of her eyes, and we've got to say, it's pretty damn close to the original.

The creepy-as-f*ck poster inspired even more re-creations. Eye shadow master Mando also took on the challenge, and the more we see this illusion, the more it grows on us.

To master the creepy, but surprisingly chic, liner look (admit it, you thought it too), it's all about creating a shadow that makes the "legs" look like they're lifting off the cheeks. Abby used Mehron Paradise Makeup in Black ($14), painting on the dark legs before returning with less of the same product to form the shadows.

Try this look and you're guaranteed to make everyone shudder at your Halloween costume party this year.

A post shared by M A N D O (@man.do) on

