These Are the Top 8 Beauty Trends You Need to Know For Spring 2018

At New York Fashion Week's Spring 2018 shows, the common theme was celebrating unique and diverse beauty. Hair was often left au naturel to let the models' original textures shine, while low-key makeup and nails reigned. That being said, there were also a lot of fun embellishments, from gemstones on faces to flower hair adornments, that kept this season an exciting one for beauty. Read on to get our full breakdown of the standout trends.