These Are the Top 8 Beauty Trends You Need to Know For Spring 2018

At New York Fashion Week's Spring 2018 shows, the common theme was celebrating unique and diverse beauty. Hair was often left au naturel to let the models' original textures shine, while low-key makeup and nails reigned. That being said, there were also a lot of fun embellishments, from gemstones on faces to flower hair adornments, that kept this season an exciting one for beauty. Read on to get our full breakdown of the standout trends.

Flower Embellishments
Flower Embellishments at Philipp Plein NYFW Spring 2018
Flower Embellishments at The Blonds NYFW Spring 2018
Brushstroke Liner
Brushstroke Liner at Tom Ford NYFW Spring 2018
Brushstroke Liner at Jason Wu NYFW Spring 2018
Accent Stripes on Nails
Accent Stripes on Nails at 3.1 Phillip Lim NYFW Spring 2018
Glossy Lips
Glossy Lips at Jason Wu NYFW Spring 2018
Glossy Lips at Prabal Gurung NYFW Spring 2018
Not-So-Basic Ponytails
Not-So-Basic Ponytails at Novis NYFW Spring 2018
Not-So-Basic Ponytails at Fenty Puma by Rihanna NYFW Spring 2018
Embellished Eyes
Embellished Eyes at Katie Gallagher NYFW Spring 2018
Embellished Eyes at Laurence & Chico NYFW Spring 2018
French Manicure Reimagined
French Manicure Reimagined at Club Monaco NYFW Spring 2018
Soft Curls
Soft Curls at Public School NYFW Spring 2018
Soft Curls at Cynthia Rowley NYFW Spring 2018
