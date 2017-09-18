 Skip Nav
I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch
I'm Single, So I "Sex-Tested" Urban Decay's Smudge-Proof Mascara — With Myself
I Swapped My Expensive Foundation For This Drugstore BB Cream, and I'm Never Looking Back

Star Wars Cargo Cosmetics Makeup

Cargo Is Launching a Star Wars Makeup Collection — Your Exclusive First Look!

The Force is strong with Cargo Cosmetics this season! The brand is collaborating with Star Wars on a holiday makeup collection that will feed your geek-chic hearts.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15, and to coincide, Cargo will be dropping a limited-edition collection inspired by the film. While we can't confirm exactly what is in the offering, we do have this exclusive image teasing it. From the photo, we can spot four eyeliners (black, charcoal, light gray, and brown), two mascara wands (maybe a primer and a mascara?), and a highlighter press palette (perhaps to give you that galactic glow?).

The good news is you don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to buy it — or wait too long. The capsule collection will debut in over 1,100 Kohl's department stores in October.

"This collaboration with Disney has given our team an opportunity to really showcase our creativity," Brian Robinson, the president of Cargo Cosmetics, said in a press release given exclusively to POPSUGAR. "Cargo is regularly used on the sets of hit Hollywood films so developing a line for Star Wars: The Last Jedi just further reinforces our brand's identity. We are truly excited to be able to offer the Cargo customer this exclusive capsule collection in addition to the regularly planned Fall/Holiday launches."

Alright, let's all freak out! This collection is going to be major.

Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingStar WarsCargoBeauty ProductsMakeup
