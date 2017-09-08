Yes, There Are REAL Flowers in These Gorgeous New Makeup Brushes!

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Storybook Cosmetics' latest beauty item will feed your need for fresh florals. The brand recently announced its new Secret Garden Brushes, which feature real seasonal flowers inside of the acrylic handles. The dreamy brushes also have rose gold details on each end to truly stand out from the rest.

According to Erin Maynard, Storybook Cosmetics' copresident, the flowers were "lovingly hand placed" during production, and only a small quantity (fewer than 500 units) will go on sale this Sunday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m. CT.

The unique brushes come in a set of five — and yes, the synthetic bristles are cruelty-free. If you order the $60 set, expect to receive a foundation brush, a flat-top contour brush, a tapered powder/highlight brush, a standard powder brush, and lastly, a setting/blush brush to complete your order. Get another glimpse at the mesmerizing floral brushes ahead.