Storybook Cosmetics Secret Garden Brushes
Yes, There Are REAL Flowers in These Gorgeous New Makeup Brushes!
Storybook Cosmetics' latest beauty item will feed your need for fresh florals. The brand recently announced its new Secret Garden Brushes, which feature real seasonal flowers inside of the acrylic handles. The dreamy brushes also have rose gold details on each end to truly stand out from the rest.
According to Erin Maynard, Storybook Cosmetics' copresident, the flowers were "lovingly hand placed" during production, and only a small quantity (fewer than 500 units) will go on sale this Sunday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m. CT.
The unique brushes come in a set of five — and yes, the synthetic bristles are cruelty-free. If you order the $60 set, expect to receive a foundation brush, a flat-top contour brush, a tapered powder/highlight brush, a standard powder brush, and lastly, a setting/blush brush to complete your order. Get another glimpse at the mesmerizing floral brushes ahead.
The Storybook Secret Garden Brush Set is DONE! Finished! FINAL! It took a while to pick the perfect flower combinations, especially because these are REAL flowers, so they are seasonal. It's highly likely that the next batch we make will have different flowers inside. ALSO, these are HAND MADE! Each flower is arranged inside BY HAND! 😱 . . We hope to have a very very small amount available (less than 500 units) in a little over a week... with more to follow shortly! #storybookcosmetics #secretgarden