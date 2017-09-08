 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Beauty News
Kat Von D Answers Our Prayers With Swatches of the Saint + Sinner Palette
Rihanna
Rihanna's Gold Fenty Highlighter Is the Most Extra Product We've Ever Tried

Storybook Cosmetics Secret Garden Brushes

Yes, There Are REAL Flowers in These Gorgeous New Makeup Brushes!

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on

Storybook Cosmetics' latest beauty item will feed your need for fresh florals. The brand recently announced its new Secret Garden Brushes, which feature real seasonal flowers inside of the acrylic handles. The dreamy brushes also have rose gold details on each end to truly stand out from the rest.

According to Erin Maynard, Storybook Cosmetics' copresident, the flowers were "lovingly hand placed" during production, and only a small quantity (fewer than 500 units) will go on sale this Sunday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m. CT.

The unique brushes come in a set of five — and yes, the synthetic bristles are cruelty-free. If you order the $60 set, expect to receive a foundation brush, a flat-top contour brush, a tapered powder/highlight brush, a standard powder brush, and lastly, a setting/blush brush to complete your order. Get another glimpse at the mesmerizing floral brushes ahead.

Related
Storybook Cosmetics Is Launching Liquid Lipsticks — and They're Vegan!

The Storybook Secret Garden Brush Set is DONE! Finished! FINAL! It took a while to pick the perfect flower combinations, especially because these are REAL flowers, so they are seasonal. It's highly likely that the next batch we make will have different flowers inside. ALSO, these are HAND MADE! Each flower is arranged inside BY HAND! 😱 . . We hope to have a very very small amount available (less than 500 units) in a little over a week... with more to follow shortly! #storybookcosmetics #secretgarden

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on

Join the conversation
Storybook CosmeticsBeauty NewsMakeup BrushesBeauty ShoppingBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Kirbie Johnson
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale Fall 2017
Beauty News
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Here, and We Have Your Daily Shopping Game Plan
by Alaina Demopoulos
Revlon Salon 360 Hair Dryer Review
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Lush Sparkle Jars Holiday 2017
Holiday Beauty
by Alaina Demopoulos
Kat Von D Saint and Sinner Palette Swatches
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds