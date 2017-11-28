Rep Your Hogwarts House With These Harry Potter-Inspired Liquid Lipsticks

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Whether you're an ambitious Slytherin or hardworking Hufflepuff, you can now proudly wear your Hogwarts House on your lips. That's because Storybook Cosmetics is expanding its smashingly popular Witchcraft and Wizardry Eye Shadow Palette to include liquid lipsticks.

Although you probably know the brand through its fandom-themed collections such as the dreamy Rose Brush collection, this new launch marks Storybook's first foray into book-themed lipstick. So far, the line has given us four lippies named after genres like Romance (a makeout-ready matte lilac) and Horror (a bold red that rivals any Disney villain's pout).

The Storybook Cosmetics Wizardry and Witchcraft Liquid Lipsticks Collectors Edition ($42) contains four new shades: Sorcerer, a cherry red; Potions, a forest green; Salem, a rose gold-tinted bronze; and Merlin, a royal navy.

These hues remind us of Hogwarts House official colors, but the brand hasn't explicitly said that's their inspiration. In fact, the vegan lipsticks are exact replicas of four colors found in the Witchcraft and Wizardry Eye Shadow palette. We'd love to wear both products together for a truly magical monotone look.

Now for the fine print: this is just a pre-sale. These Wizardry & Witchcraft Liquid Lipsticks will ship around Dec. 16, just in time to pair with your Hogwarts House scarf.