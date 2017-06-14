Succulent Lip Art May Not Be Practical, but Damn Is It Mesmerizing!

 Skip Nav
Succulent Lip Art

A post shared by RyanKellyMUA: Lip Art Mermaid (@ryankellymua) on

Succulent lip art. Now those are three words I never thought I'd type in a sequence. But hey, it's 2017, and nothing is off limits these days, right? Leave it to widely followed makeup artist Ryan Kelly to give this bold idea a try in real life — and to absolutely nail it.

Inspired by the living succulent nail art creations by botanical artist Roz Borg, Ryan decided to put her own spin on it by applying artificial versions of the trendy plant to her lips. Using various colors of polymer clay, she meticulously formed each teeny-tiny plant leaf by leaf and then baked the multicolored collection in the oven. To prep her lips, she started with a mint liner and then applied a liquid adhesive on top before sticking on each bite-sized succulent.

Ryan admitted that the final look is purely artistic and obviously not feasible for everyday wear, but damn, is it mesmerizing! Watch her video tutorial below to see a step-by-step look at how she crafted her flora-adorned pout.

