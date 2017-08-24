This 1 Smelly Product Just Might Be the Key to Curing Your Acne

While the word "sulfur" may not exactly conjure up the most pleasant thoughts, don't be so quick to write off the ingredient. For one, sulfur has probably snuck into your own skincare routine — Mario Badescu's cult-favorite Drying Lotion ($17) is a prime example — but lately it's making some serious waves in the skincare world as a star ingredient.

We reached out to Dr. Kally Papantoniou, a cosmetic dermatologist, who told POPSUGAR that "sulfur is a mineral that plays an important role in how our skin functions" and "has been used in skin care since antiquity." According to Dr. Papantoniou, "It has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties that make it helpful in the treatment of skin conditions, and it has anti-inflammatory properties."

This (admittedly smelly) ingredient is especially good for oily and acne-prone skin types. "Sulfur has antibacterial properties, which help fight P. acnes, the bacterium that contributes to acne," Dr. Papantoniou said. "It also works as a keratolytic agent, aiding in exfoliating dead skin cell layers that can cause unwanted clogged pores."

Since sulfur is on the rise as a skincare hero ingredient, we're showcasing both new launches and old favorites, so get ready to say "Bye, Felicia" to your acne.