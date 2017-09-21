It's Not the Last Call For These 7 Summer Products

This is a busy time of year for makeup artists. As a seasoned professional makeup artist who works regularly in retail settings, I spend many of my Fall days helping women to adjust their makeup to suit their "after-Summer" complexion.

As the Summer comes to a close and our tans start to fade away, women tend to reach for their Winter beauty products. Seasonal changes often affect our skin tones and our moods, making us want to add more coverage on our faces and put away our sheer, glowy Summer favorites. This doesn't have to be!

Much of what we use in the Summer months is just as beneficial during the cold, bleak Winter. Don't be so quick to put away that self-tanner, as well as these other beauty essentials that should be used year round to put your best face forward. Let me explain — keep reading!