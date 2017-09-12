Super Mario Brothers x Shu Uemura Is the '90s Beauty Collab You've Been Waiting For

Game on! Shu Uemura is back with its annual holiday collaboration, and this time it's with your favorite '90s Nintendo game. Super Mario and all of his kickass friends (Luigi, Princess Peach, and more!) are outfitting the Japanese brand's makeup, skin care, and hair products. And yes, it's cute as all hell!

We're especially excited about the beloved eyelash curler outfitted with a star charm, the pixelated Marios on the oil cleanser, and the Princess Peach-inspired eye-and-cheek palette. There's also an adorable liquid eyeliner with a star stamp at one end.

Good news: on Sept. 15 for one day only, you can shop limited quantities of this collection at shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com and shuuemura-usa.com. Even if you miss your chance, you can still snag it in October when it officially launches. Start planning your wish list by seeing the entire collection ahead!