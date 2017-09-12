 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Beauty News
How Alyssa Made History as the First Beauty Pageant Contestant With Down Syndrome
Beauty News
These New Lime Crime Palettes Look Like '90s Polly Pocket Toys
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Super Mario Brothers x Shu Uemura Is the '90s Beauty Collab You've Been Waiting For

Game on! Shu Uemura is back with its annual holiday collaboration, and this time it's with your favorite '90s Nintendo game. Super Mario and all of his kickass friends (Luigi, Princess Peach, and more!) are outfitting the Japanese brand's makeup, skin care, and hair products. And yes, it's cute as all hell!

We're especially excited about the beloved eyelash curler outfitted with a star charm, the pixelated Marios on the oil cleanser, and the Princess Peach-inspired eye-and-cheek palette. There's also an adorable liquid eyeliner with a star stamp at one end.

Good news: on Sept. 15 for one day only, you can shop limited quantities of this collection at shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com and shuuemura-usa.com. Even if you miss your chance, you can still snag it in October when it officially launches. Start planning your wish list by seeing the entire collection ahead!

Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Peach's Eye and Cheek Palette, $115
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Peach's Eye and Cheek Palette, $115
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Drawing Pencil in M Black 01, $24
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Drawing Pencil in M Brick Brown 84, $24
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Drawing Pencil in P Light Orange 21, $24
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Dual Stamp-Me Liner in Hidden Star, $34
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Dual Stamp-Me Liner in Hidden Star, $34
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Invincible Superstar Premium Curler, $21
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine in Saved Peach, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine in Stage Cleared, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Supreme Matte, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Supreme Matte, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Tint in Balm, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Tint in Balm, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Rouge Unlimited Tint in Balm, $30
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Fresh Cushion Blush in Brave Amber, $39
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Fresh Cushion Blush in Brave Amber, $39
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Fresh Cushion Blush in Dreamy Mauve, $39
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Fresh Cushion Blush in Dreamy Mauve, $39
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Skin Perfector Makeup Refresher Mist in Sakura, $39
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Skin Perfector Makeup Refresher Mist in Yuzu, $39
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Peach's Favorite Premium Brush Set, $69
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Peach’s Favorite Premium Brush Set, $69
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Dive Into Adventure Makeup Box, $475
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil, $43
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil, $91
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Art of Hair Care
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Cleansing Oil Shampoo, $57
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Cleansing Oil Conditioner, $58
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, $69
1
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty GiftsHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingSuper Mario BrothersShu UemuraBeauty ProductsMakeupHairSkin Care
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
Get a Storage Unit, Because E.L.F. Is Launching a New Product Every Day This September
by Alaina Demopoulos
Hottest Haircuts Fall 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
by Wendy Gould
Too Faced Holiday 2017 Collection
Holiday Beauty
Praise the Lord! Too Faced Is Launching a Unicorn Survival Kit For Holiday 2017!
by Lauren Levinson
Hair and Makeup Spring 2018 | New York Fashion Week
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Mansur Gavriel Scrunchies at New York Fashion Week SS 2018
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds