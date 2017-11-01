 Skip Nav

Swatches of Storybook Cosmetics Mean Girls Palette

The Mean Girls Palette Is Finally Here, and It's, Like, Really Pretty

After a literal year of teases, the groolest palette of 2017 has finally dropped. Yup, you and your hair full of secrets can now shop the Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls Burn Book Palette ($55).

This little hotly anticipated number is made for those among us who live, breathe, love, and practice the entire "Jingle Bell Rock" dance from the 2006 classic Mean Girls. Honestly, who isn't a fan of the most quotable movie of the mid-aughts?

As seen in the swatches below, this 12-pan offering features bright, mostly pink hues that the plastics would totally rock. When it's not Wednesday (and you therefore can't wear pink), there are also blue, silver, orange, and gold hues.

We're especially digging the electric seafoam "Cool Mom" — take a look at that pigmentation! If Mrs. George was a mermaid, this would be her go-to.

As previously reported, the Storybooks x Mean Girls Palette is a must have that many beauty-lovers have been waiting for — so to avoid being personally victimized by a sold-out product, head on over to Storybook's site ASAP.

Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls Burn Book Palette
