Your Favorite Tarte Mascaras Are Now Only $10! But There's a Catch

Even though Tarte Cosmetics is the one celebrating its birthday, we're the ones getting the gifts. In celebration of its 17th year, the natural makeup brand is now offering full-size mascaras for just $10 on tarte.com. All you have to do is use the code MASCARAMONDAY at checkout. The only catch is the sale's for one day only — so you better get shopping.

ICYMI, Tarte's mascaras work miracles. Just two coats of Maneater made one POPSUGAR editor's lashes look like she was wearing falsies. Meanwhile, I can testify that the bestselling Lights, Camera, Lashes creates clump-free drama but is lightweight enough to not weigh down and straighten your lashes after they've been curled (the eternal struggle).

Ahead, shop all of Tarte's mascaras — and find out just how much you'll be saving.

Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Tarte Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara
Tarte Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara
Tarte Tarteist Lash Paint Mascara
Tarte Lifted Sweatproof Mascara
Tarte Limited-Edition Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara
