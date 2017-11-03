Tarte Just Released Pigments That Are Like Chrome Finger Paint For Your Eyes

 Skip Nav
If you've ever been in a hurry, perhaps you've applied eye shadow on the fly using just your fingers. It's not ideal, but you're a boss, so you just do it. Now, Tarte has released Chrome Paint Shadow Pots ($22), which promise to deliver a fierce metallic eye without a brush.

This news will probably make lazy girls click "add to cart" right away, but as it turns out, that's not all this powder can do. Housed in an adorable little pot, this metallic pigment is made up of 80 percent pure pearl, so you know it's fancy. According to Tarte, you should ditch your makeup brush for these babies because the warmth in your fingers actually helps it blend into your skin — no primer required.

As mentioned in some Ulta reviews, the chrome payoff is worth the need to rub down your finger with makeup wipes after applying it. One person wrote, "You need just a tiny bit for the entire lid. It is SO pigmented." And another simply noted, "This stuff is beautiful." After taking a look for ourselves, we have to agree with the latter reviewer's opinion. Available in bronze, hot pink, and gold, this holiday-ready line is the definition of "merry and bright." Fans of Park Avenue Princess ($46) will flip over the bronze option, as its color is inspired by that popular palette.

So if you want chrome eye shadow with a mirrored finish and don't want to wash your makeup brushes, well, step right up to Ulta and get yourself one of these pots.

