Tarte Is Bringing Together All Your Favorite Influencers to Help With Natural Disaster Relief

A post shared by Tarte Cosmetics (@tartecosmetics) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico, we all feel a little helpless over the devastation lately. If you want to help but don't know where to start, one step you can take is to participate in Tarte's new #StormofLove fundraising campaign.

#StormofLove launched midnight on Oct. 11 and will run for 24 hours. The brand has tapped 40 beauty and lifestyle influencers, including Chloe Morello, Hrush Achemyan (@styledbyhrush), Karen Sarahi (@ilovesarahii), and Teni Panosian, to partake in a social media version of a telethon.

Each will have a 30-minute Facebook Live session to raise money for their favorite charities. The influencers all have individualized codes viewers can comment with, after which all donations made in their name will go to their chosen cause. Some included are UNICEF, Waves for Water, Hispanic Federation, Habitat for Humanity, and ASPCA. If you miss out on the live sessions, no worries — you can also text "GIVING" to 56512 to participate.

Funds are being raised at YouCaring.com/tartestormoflove. Tarte is donating 100 percent of the money raised to disaster relief efforts and will match all donations up to $200,000.

Here's the full lineup featuring all your faves:

A post shared by Tarte Cosmetics (@tartecosmetics) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

#StormofLove is an initiative by Heart to Tarte, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Tarte CEO Maureen Kelly. Keep up with all the Facebook live streams here.