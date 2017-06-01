Tarte Sex Kitten Eyeliner
Tarte's New Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner Is Absolutely Purr-fect!
Tarte's new sex kitten liquid eyeliner ($20) is a must have for your beauty arsenal, even if just for its adorable packaging! The liquid liner contains natural ingredients like castor oil and glycerin, but the best feature has to be the superskinny felt tip that will make your bold cat eye stand out in any crowd. It's also waterproof and smudge-proof, so it's everything you could possibly want in an eyeliner. Dare we say: it's purr-fect! Read on to get a full look of the feline product you need ASAP.