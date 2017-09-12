Natural Hair Was the Star of This NYFW Show and We Are 100 Percent Here For It

My two favorite things about Fashion Week are the garments and beauty looks that grace the runway each season. However, while I love seeing all the extravagant looks, my biggest gripe is the lack of diversity on some of the catwalks.

Over the past year or so, brands have made an effort to make the runway a more inclusive place. But Michelle Breyer, founder of NaturallyCurly.com, decided to create a fashion show during NYFW that is the place to spotlight diversity vs. sprinkling it in here and there. She created Texture on the Runway two years ago because of the lack of natural hair on the runway. Michelle wanted to prove that natural hair is both beautiful and fashionable and saw a presentation during Fashion Week as an opportunity for hair to influence fashion instead of garments influencing hairstyles.

This year's Texture on the Runway show was in partnership with Sally Beauty and featured a wide range of ethnicities, skin tones, and hair types in its runway lineup. Men and children with natural hair were also featured in the show. Six natural-hair brands and their lead stylists created a spectrum of gorgeous looks, proving that natural hair is, indeed, versatile and worthy of being spotlighted on the runway. There were models rocking their God-given Afros along with decorated dreadlocks, booty-length braids, and even curly strands styled straight.

It was an amazing moment to see natural hair and people of color owning the spotlight during Fashion Week. You can relive all the incredible beauty looks ahead!