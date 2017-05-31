What You Should Know Before Dyeing Your Hair Rose Gold Blond

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 6, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

Completely unbeknownst to me, Kylie Jenner dyed her hair rose gold blond last week, and I did the same thing on the same day. Because I was sitting in the chair for four hours upgrading my hair for Fall and unplugged from the world, I didn't realize the Instagram darling had the same idea. I can't say I'm surprised, though — rose gold blond is the It color this season. When Kate Reid was whipping my hair into shape at New York's Salon V, she told me how much she loved this particular color and gave me a few tips for what you should know before you commit to this beautiful shade. If you're considering trying rose gold blond, keep reading to get the lowdown on this popular color.

It really is the color for Fall

When Kate sat me down to do my hair, I told her she could do whatever color she wanted. "Let's do something fun," I told her. She pulled out her phone and showed me a recent photo shoot she'd done in Prague where she'd gone with a rosy pink color that she couldn't stop thinking about and wanted to do again. Thus, my rose gold blond hair was born and I joined the growing group of women with this trendy hue.

It's the elevated way to do rainbow hair

My hair is pink. It's not in-your-face pink, but it is still pink. In my opinion, rose gold blond is the subtle answer to the rainbow hair trend. Because of my freshly bleached roots, the color took a deeper tint there and faded into an ombré. My ends are more of a dusty blond with barely any pink to be found, and I love it. I can completely take part in the rainbow trend in an elevated and more classic way than the neon pink I donned two years ago.

It takes maintenance

The pastel shade that Kate used on my hair was actually a blend of Kevin Murphy Color.Me toners. Kate made a rose gold shade out of red and soft copper with platinum blond. She first bleached my roots, though, with the Color.Me Cream Lightener from the same brand, and one of the first things I said to her when she got to work was that I was amazed at how much my scalp wasn't burning. I've sat through several bleachings and had a sore scalp to show for it, but not with this one. Kate said it was because this lightener is made to be extremely gentle on the scalp. That simple fact makes the necessity of regular salon appointments to keep the rose gold blond shade a little friendlier for your head. Because yes, the rose gold blond shade will fade fairly quickly. With washing my hair about every three days, Kate told me I can expect my color to last about four weeks.

While you have your color, though, it's important to take care of it. Using the All About You app by Kevin Murphy, I was able to answer a few quick questions about my hair to find out which products are best for it. I already knew I should be using purple shampoo on my blond hair and do, so I wasn't surprised to find the Blonde Angel treatment as a recommendation. Kate also helped me land on the Angel Wash and Angel Rinse to keep my hair hydrated and happy. Also, the Kevin Murphy products just smell delicious, and I can't be mad at smelling like citrusy baked goods all day.

It will enrich your skin tone

Like Tamara DeFelice said already, this shade will "accentuate the peach and gold tones in women with warmer skin tones." Kate agreed with her and said she could see a significant difference in my skin tone after my hair was finished. The skin on my face looked warmer and more healthy, just because of the shade of my hair.

Everyone's going to be obsessed with your hair

In the 24 hours following my new dye job, I think at least 10 people told me how epic my hair was. Many of them have said they wish they could do pink hair, but honestly, the rose gold blond shade is the best route to go if you're hesitant about trying the rainbow hair trend. It's subtle but beautiful and totally attainable. I think this is one shade that I'll keep around for a while.