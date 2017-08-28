What's Better Than a Pumpkin Spice Latte? A Pumpkin Sheet Mask With Gold in It

With pumpkin spice season underway, one beauty brand with a cult-like following is getting in on the trend with two delicious skincare products. Too Cool For School — the brand behind those popular egg cream masks — currently offers a Pumpkin Sleeping Pack as well as a Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask. Though both items have been available for some time, they are just now being sold at Sephora.

So what's the deal with these Fall-focused products? The Pumpkin Sleeping Pack serves as both a nighttime moisturizer and an overnight treatment mask. The pumpkin extract works to deliver hydration, radiance, and a smoother surface. Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Sheet Mask is drenched in pumpkin extract and — you guessed it — gold to brighten the skin and improve complexion. Browse the irresistible skincare products ahead.