Too Faced Is coming Out With the Cutest Cosmetics Bags That Look Like Bunnies

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Just in time for Summer weekend trips (hopefully!), Too Faced will be selling the adorable cosmetics bags founder Jerrod Blandino teased on Instagram. Here's what we know so far:

He showed off three cases in metallic gold, baby pink, and mint green. Each one resembles a cute bunny rabbit with whiskers, heart-shaped noses, and glitter ears. The green bag actually has smaller ears and a white fuzzy pom-pom on it. So it may actually be a cat ... TBD. It says, "Be cool not cruel #tfcrueltyfree."

We can determine that these bags will support cruelty-free animal rights in some way. Jerrod's caption reads, "Be Cool Not Cruel 🐰available for purchase soon on too faced.com #tfcrueltyfree #toofaced ExusiveBag #comingsoon #tfsneakypeek."

Coming soon can't come soon enough! Stay tuned for further details.