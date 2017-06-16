 Skip Nav
Too Faced Is coming Out With the Cutest Cosmetics Bags That Look Like Bunnies
Celebrity Hair
Ice, Ice, Baby: 11 Celebrities Who've Rocked Platinum Blonde Hair
Beauty News
Milk Makeup Launched a Fabulous Rainbow Glitter Stick For Pride Month
Summer Beauty
Overlooking This Tiny Detail on a Sunscreen Bottle Causes Major Skin Burns

Too Faced Bunny Bags

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on

Just in time for Summer weekend trips (hopefully!), Too Faced will be selling the adorable cosmetics bags founder Jerrod Blandino teased on Instagram. Here's what we know so far:

He showed off three cases in metallic gold, baby pink, and mint green. Each one resembles a cute bunny rabbit with whiskers, heart-shaped noses, and glitter ears. The green bag actually has smaller ears and a white fuzzy pom-pom on it. So it may actually be a cat ... TBD. It says, "Be cool not cruel #tfcrueltyfree."

We can determine that these bags will support cruelty-free animal rights in some way. Jerrod's caption reads, "Be Cool Not Cruel 🐰available for purchase soon on too faced.com #tfcrueltyfree #toofaced ExusiveBag #comingsoon #tfsneakypeek."

Coming soon can't come soon enough! Stay tuned for further details.

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingToo FacedBeauty ProductsMakeup
