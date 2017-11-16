 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
We Have the Scoop on Every Product From Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Collection
Rihanna
Rihanna: "I Wanted a Lipstick That Wouldn't Budge — Even as You Make Out"
Beauty News
The Most Popular Concealer on Pinterest Is Only $5
Holiday Beauty
Benefit Cosmetics Launched a Gorgeous Matte Red Lipstick Just in Time For the Holidays
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Have the Scoop on Every Product From Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Collection

It's that time of year! Well, yeah, the holidays. But it also means that Too Faced is dropping another covetable collection. Last year, the Sweet Peach collection launched after fans went gaga over the palette in March. This year, the Chocolate Bar palette is getting a major upgrade with the Chocolate Gold collection.

The cocoa-scented collection includes a shiny palette that looks as if it's been dipped in gold, and it's full of foiled metallics and creamy mattes that smell like chocolate but are also infused with gold. In fact, the entire collection is infused with gold and also includes a new highlighter, bronzer, Melted lipstick, and peel-off eyeliner.

We have all the products — check out the gallery to learn more about each of these decadent new launches! You can pick up the palette on Nov. 28 and the rest of the collection starting Dec. 8 on TooFaced.com.

Chocolate Gold Diamond Highlighter ($34)
Chocolate Gold Soleil Bronzer ($30)
Chocolate Gold Palette ($49)
Chocolate Gold Pure Gold Loose Glitter ($17)
Chocolate Gold Melted Gold ($21)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Fairy Queen ($20)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Glitter Ghost ($20)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Hey Mr. DJ ($20)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in I'm Half Mermaid ($20)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Kitty Glitter ($20)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Lucky B*tch ($20)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Super Fun Night ($20)
Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Yes Way Rosé ($20)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Trending GiftsBeauty GiftsGifts Under $100Gifts For WomenHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsGift GuideHolidayToo FacedMakeup
Gift Guide
12 Awesome Gifts For Kids Obsessed With Trains
by Macy Cate Williams
Child Destroys Products at Sephora
Beauty News
A Child Allegedly Destroyed $1,000 of Makeup at Sephora, and I Am Unwell
by Alaina Demopoulos
Holiday Heels on Amazon
Holiday Fashion
11 Holiday Heels That Will Instantly Elevate Your Outfit — All Under $34 From Amazon
by Krista Jones
Best Mugs For Moms
Humor
11 Clever Mugs That Every Mom Will Appreciate
by Macy Cate Williams
Rose Gold Beauty Gifts 2017
Holiday Beauty
Your BFF Will Lose It Over These 18 Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds