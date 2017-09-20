Too Faced's Gingerbread-Scented Melted Matte Lipstick Is Christmas In a Bottle

There are many "holiday red" lipstick you need to make your season merry. But Too Faced just won the game with its Melted Matte Liquified Matte Long Wear Lipstick in Gingerbread Man ($21). The limited-edition longwear formula features a decadent gingerbread scent. It's not too spicy or sweet — but rather, the perfect combination of vanilla frosting, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cake. YUM!

Too Faced's unique Melted Matte texture is incredible. It glides on like a soft lip gloss, minus the stickiness. It dries down but not in that dehydrating, cracked-lip way. It's extremely comfortable and doesn't feel like you have anything on; but it does transfer a bit, so be careful when eating and drinking. It also has Volulip, a patent lip plumping agent. You don't even need a lip liner since the skinny doe-foot applicator tip can be used to outline your pout.

The color itself is brick red with just a hint of burnt orange. Here you can see what it looks like on a medium complexion:



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lauren Levinson

And don't forget about the packaging, which features adorable little gingerbread cookies on the cap. Thanks for getting us into the holiday spirit early, Too Faced!