Too Faced Just Revealed a Sexy New Product Coming Soon

Workin' 9 to 5 #toofaced #tfsneakypeek A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on May 15, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

You might recall that back in March, Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino revealed a sneak peek of sexy lace compacts. Now, he's sharing yet another glimpse at lace-embossed beauty swag. "Workin' 9 to 5," said the makeup mogul in the caption to the above image, providing no other details.

Fans are already eagerly speculating what the product could be. "I really hope this is a Dolly Parton collab," said one commenter, who picked up on the caption's possible reference to one of the performer's songs. "It looks like Neapolitan ice cream and I hope it smells like it too," shared another. Honestly, we'd be quite satisfied if this item was inspired by either of those themes. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.