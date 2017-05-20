 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Too Faced Just Revealed a Sexy New Product Coming Soon
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Wedding Beauty
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Pimple 2 Days Before My Wedding
Beauty News
These Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017, According to Industry Experts

Too Faced Lace Palette May 2017

Too Faced Just Revealed a Sexy New Product Coming Soon

Workin' 9 to 5 #toofaced #tfsneakypeek

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on

You might recall that back in March, Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino revealed a sneak peek of sexy lace compacts. Now, he's sharing yet another glimpse at lace-embossed beauty swag. "Workin' 9 to 5," said the makeup mogul in the caption to the above image, providing no other details.

Fans are already eagerly speculating what the product could be. "I really hope this is a Dolly Parton collab," said one commenter, who picked up on the caption's possible reference to one of the performer's songs. "It looks like Neapolitan ice cream and I hope it smells like it too," shared another. Honestly, we'd be quite satisfied if this item was inspired by either of those themes. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsToo Faced
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
New Too Faced Born This Way Foundation Shades | Fall 2017
Beauty News
Too Faced Is Launching 6 New Shades of Your Favorite Foundation and Concealer
by Aimee Simeon
Demi Lovato Dreadlocks Debate
Demi Lovato
People Are Enraged Over Demi Lovato’s Hairstyle — Is It Cultural Appropriation?
by Perri Konecky
Beauty News
There Are More Too Faced Peach Products Coming to Sephora!
by Lauren Levinson
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
CEW Beauty Insider Award Winners | 2017
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
ColourPop Tie-Dye Highlighter May 2017
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Best Foundation For Covering Sunburned Skin
Beauty News
Case Closed! This Is the Best Foundation For Sunburned Skin
by Kelsey Garcia
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Urban Decay Naked Skin Illuminizer
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Anastasia Beverly Hills New Eye Shadow Palette Leaked
Beauty News
Anastasia Beverly Hills's President Goes Off: "The Sensationalism of Leaking Product Is Irresponsible"
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds