Sehora's Presale of the Too Faced Sweetie Pie Bronzer Is Here to Cure Your FOMO

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

At midnight on Aug. 28, most of us were still reeling from the double whammy that was the MTV VMAs and the season finale of Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, Jerrod Blandino had other ideas and Instagrammed a sneak peek that got our hearts racing.

"I've been working on giving my awesome Too Faced fans a super special VIP surprise!," the Creative Director of Too Faced wrote. "Well it's happening!" Beauty junkies were instructed to visit Sephora.com at midnight PT to find out just what Jerrod had in store for them.

Turns out, Too Faced has blessed us with an early release of their Sweetie Pie Radiant Matte Bronzer ($30) from the Peaches and Cream Collection. This whole line will drop on Aug. 31, but for one day only on Aug. 28, you can score a piece of the peachy puzzle.

We previewed this bronzer back in June and found it to be uberblendable and full of matte and shimmer options. It's definitely something you want in your beauty arsenal (and on your vanity — look at that adorable lattice pattern inside!).

We know official collection release dates can be daunting, so this is a great chance to scoop something up without being distracted by the drama of a full line. Remember, this presale is only available on Aug. 28, so get yourself over to Sephora.com if you want to add some peachy goodness to your Monday.