Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Red Lipstick to the Gym Because She's Never Not Fabulous

When people talk about their gym "beauty essentials" the products are usually in the body and skincare family like facial wipes, sprays, and deodorants. You know, the practical things. For the ever-chic Tracee Ellis Ross, however, the gym is just one more place to wear a bold lip.

"I love the look of a fresh face with a pop of color on the lips. It makes me feel so good. I'll even wear a red lip to the gym," the Black-ish star recently told InStyle. "I do the Tracy Anderson Method, so there's a lot of mirror work involved. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I'm like, 'Yeah, girl, that's right!'"

Her choice lipstick is the classic MAC Ruby Woo ($18). In some of her workout videos on Instagram, she's even used the hashtag #RedLipFit to call out her beauty look — and others have followed suit.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Consider us convinced! Next time we hit a workout class, we'll be packing a lipstick tube right alongside our water bottles. Here's to hoping some confidence-boosting red will make those ab exercises feel easier.