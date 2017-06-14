 Skip Nav
The 10 Best Travel Hairsprays to Take With You on Your Next Trip

Travel Hairspray

The 10 Best Travel Hairsprays to Take With You on Your Next Trip

When you're on a trip, the last thing you want is to have to lug around a heavy suitcase. But if you're a product junkie like us, you probably have a problem with packing sensibly. Since you'll be taking along quite a few products, make sure they're light, compact, and able to fit into any crevice of your suitcase. Instead of taking your favorite full-size hairspray, pick up a mini spray to get you through your trip.

Read on to find the best travel-size hairspray for your vacation.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Show Beauty Mini Finishing Spray
Show Beauty Mini Finishing Spray

Not only will the Show Beauty Mini Finishing Spray ($20) keep your style in place, but it's actually safe to spray on before you style. The spray contains AC kerazyme, which protects your locks against heat, and also has vitamin B, argan oil, and wheat protein to nourish your strands. It will never make your hair feel sticky or stiff, and it feels weightless in your hair.

DERMSTORE Clothes and Shoes
SHOW Beauty Mini Finishing Spray
$20
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more DERMSTORE Clothes and Shoes
Bumble and Bumble Does It All Light Hold Hairspray
Bumble and Bumble Does It All Light Hold Hairspray

Hate the feeling of crunchy hair? The Bumble and Bumble Does It All Light Hold Hairspray ($16) is the perfect styling product for you. It holds your locks in place with a fine mist while still allowing for natural movement so your hair never appears stiff. Perfection.

Bumble and Bumble
Does It All Light Hold Hairspray
$16
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Bumble and Bumble Clothes and Shoes
Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1
Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1

Save space in your bag with a multitasking product that does it all. The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 ($13) extends your blowout while adding body and texture. It's the perfect product for perking up limp hair and will absorb oil, leaving your locks looking freshly styled.

Drybar
Triple Sec 3-in-1
$13
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Drybar Hair Care
Alterna Travel Size Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray
Alterna Travel Size Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray

Your tropical vacation is sure to have a lot of humidity. The Alterna Travel Size Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray ($8) prevents hair from getting frizzy while maintaining those effortless, flexible beach waves. If you want to switch up your hair for a night out, this brushable spray will allow you to start from scratch.

Alterna
Travel Size Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray
$8
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Alterna Clothes and Shoes
Oribe Superfine Hairspray
Oribe Superfine Hairspray

Ever spend hours straightening your hair just to have your hairspray ruin it with dampness? The Oribe Superfine Hairspray ($22) is your solution. It is ultradry and provides a medium, brushable hold. It also will provide your locks with a gorgeous shine and smells irresistible.

Oribe
Superfine Hairspray - Travel Size
$22
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Oribe Clothes and Shoes
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold

The L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold ($7) is legendary for being an affordable favorite of celebrity hairstylists. It features a micro diffuser spray, which makes your hairstyle soft, shiny, and locked-in. The formula will last all day and disappears as soon as you brush your hair.

L'Oreal
Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold
$7.29
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Clothes and Shoes
Ouidad Travel Size Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray
Ouidad Travel Size Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray

Curly girls need hairsprays specially designed for their ringlets. The Ouidad Travel Size Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray ($10) is ultralight, so it won't weigh down bouncy curls. Sunflower oil and oat protein prevent your curls from getting frizzy, and flexible resins prevent the product from flaking. Your curls will stay defined and bouncy all day.

Ouidad
Travel Size Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray
$10
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ouidad Clothes and Shoes
Living Proof Travel Size Control Hairspray
Living Proof Travel Size Control Hairspray

Get a lot of hold without any crunch. The Living Proof Travel Size Control Hairspray ($14) will keep your hairstyle together in even the most humid conditions. The spray doesn't flake, gives your hair a pretty shine, and won't deflate your hair. You can also style you hair worry-free because it will protect your locks up to 450 degrees.

Living Proof
Travel Size Control Hairspray
$14
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Living Proof Styling Products
R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, Travel Size
R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, Travel Size

Sometimes we want to switch up our style. The flexibility of the R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, Travel Size ($17) allows you to style and restyle all day long. It won't build up in your hair and smells like fig, lotus, and cedarwood.

Bloomingdale's Clothes and Shoes
R and Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, Travel Size
$17
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Clothes and Shoes
Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray — Travel Size
Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray — Travel Size

Sometimes the bigger the hair, the better you feel. The Sexy Hair Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray — Travel Size ($7) will give you large, full-bodied hair all day. Your hair will still be movable, and the wheat protein will soften your locks while protecting them from UV damage and humidity.

Sexy Hair
Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray - Travel Size
$7
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Sexy Hair Clothes and Shoes
