The 10 Best Travel Hairsprays to Take With You on Your Next Trip June 14, 2017 by Sarah Siegel When you're on a trip, the last thing you want is to have to lug around a heavy suitcase. But if you're a product junkie like us, you probably have a problem with packing sensibly. Since you'll be taking along quite a few products, make sure they're light, compact, and able to fit into any crevice of your suitcase. Instead of taking your favorite full-size hairspray, pick up a mini spray to get you through your trip. Read on to find the best travel-size hairspray for your vacation. Show Beauty Mini Finishing Spray Not only will the Show Beauty Mini Finishing Spray ($20) keep your style in place, but it's actually safe to spray on before you style. The spray contains AC kerazyme, which protects your locks against heat, and also has vitamin B, argan oil, and wheat protein to nourish your strands. It will never make your hair feel sticky or stiff, and it feels weightless in your hair. Bumble and Bumble Does It All Light Hold Hairspray Hate the feeling of crunchy hair? The Bumble and Bumble Does It All Light Hold Hairspray ($16) is the perfect styling product for you. It holds your locks in place with a fine mist while still allowing for natural movement so your hair never appears stiff. Perfection. Bumble and Bumble Does It All Light Hold Hairspray $16 from Sephora Buy Now See more Bumble and Bumble Clothes and Shoes Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Save space in your bag with a multitasking product that does it all. The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 ($13) extends your blowout while adding body and texture. It's the perfect product for perking up limp hair and will absorb oil, leaving your locks looking freshly styled. Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 $13 from Sephora Buy Now See more Drybar Hair Care Alterna Travel Size Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray Your tropical vacation is sure to have a lot of humidity. The Alterna Travel Size Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray ($8) prevents hair from getting frizzy while maintaining those effortless, flexible beach waves. If you want to switch up your hair for a night out, this brushable spray will allow you to start from scratch. Alterna Travel Size Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray $8 from Ulta Buy Now See more Alterna Clothes and Shoes Oribe Superfine Hairspray Ever spend hours straightening your hair just to have your hairspray ruin it with dampness? The Oribe Superfine Hairspray ($22) is your solution. It is ultradry and provides a medium, brushable hold. It also will provide your locks with a gorgeous shine and smells irresistible. Oribe Superfine Hairspray - Travel Size $22 from SpaceNK Buy Now See more Oribe Clothes and Shoes L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold The L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold ($7) is legendary for being an affordable favorite of celebrity hairstylists. It features a micro diffuser spray, which makes your hairstyle soft, shiny, and locked-in. The formula will last all day and disappears as soon as you brush your hair. L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold $7.29 from Walgreens Buy Now See more L'Oreal Clothes and Shoes Ouidad Travel Size Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray Curly girls need hairsprays specially designed for their ringlets. The Ouidad Travel Size Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray ($10) is ultralight, so it won't weigh down bouncy curls. Sunflower oil and oat protein prevent your curls from getting frizzy, and flexible resins prevent the product from flaking. Your curls will stay defined and bouncy all day. Ouidad Travel Size Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray $10 from Ulta Buy Now See more Ouidad Clothes and Shoes Living Proof Travel Size Control Hairspray Get a lot of hold without any crunch. The Living Proof Travel Size Control Hairspray ($14) will keep your hairstyle together in even the most humid conditions. The spray doesn't flake, gives your hair a pretty shine, and won't deflate your hair. You can also style you hair worry-free because it will protect your locks up to 450 degrees. Living Proof Travel Size Control Hairspray $14 from Ulta Buy Now See more Living Proof Styling Products R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, Travel Size Sometimes we want to switch up our style. The flexibility of the R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, Travel Size ($17) allows you to style and restyle all day long. It won't build up in your hair and smells like fig, lotus, and cedarwood. Bloomingdale's Clothes and Shoes R and Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, Travel Size $17 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Clothes and Shoes Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray — Travel Size Sometimes the bigger the hair, the better you feel. The Sexy Hair Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray — Travel Size ($7) will give you large, full-bodied hair all day. Your hair will still be movable, and the wheat protein will soften your locks while protecting them from UV damage and humidity.