Pantone's Color of the Year, Ultra Violet, Is the Perfect Hair Inspiration

If you're looking for the new big rainbow hair color, Pantone may have just found it. Per tradition, the printing company has debuted its prediction for 2018's "Color of the Year." The hue in question? Ultra Violet, which The New York Times dubbed "the color of the future" when announcing the news. We believe it's also the color of our future hair.

The moody, mystical hue looks positively otherworldly when dyed onto strands, and we especially love that it's a darker shade. That means unlike the brighter Pantone 2016 Co-Color of the Year Rose Quartz (a hue that shared the title with the sky-blue Serenity), you don't need to have blond strands to get the look. Everyone can hop aboard the purple train.

Need proof? See the photos ahead — and be prepared to save them all for your next salon appointment. In with the new!