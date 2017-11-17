These Millenial Pink Unicorn Brushes Are the Perfect Beauty Gift

We're losing our minds over Unicorn Cosmetics's new Platinum Collectors Edition Unicorn Brushes ($72). In the past we've fawned over the brand's colorful OG brush set, as well as the Royale set which made our inner-goth shriek with glee, but this new set is unparalleled in mythical beauty.

With millennial pink bristles and ultra-shimmery unicorn horn barrels, these brushes combine our two favorite trends of the year. The collection includes five brand new brushes as well as five best-selling brushes from different sets to create a must-have collection conveniently that can be stored in the included sparkling silver diamond-shaped case.

This set is limited-edition and likely to sell out fast – so order soon before the magic runs out.