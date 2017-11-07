This Bendy Mermaid Makeup Brush Will Make Your Collection Complete

Unicorn Cosmetics Silicone Mermaid Brushes
We've just discovered brushes that bend, and we don't know how we ever settled for anything less. Unicorn Cosmetics, it turns out, swims with mermaids too. The brand has introduced silicone mermaid makeup brushes, and we need them, like, now.
The brushes come in four designs and shades: Delphie (a precision angled brush with purple tones), Bubbles (a two-toned pink highlighter brush), Korali (a vibrant orange and blue contour and foundation brush), and Lilu (a pink and blue all-rounder, perfect to prep and polish). The brushes can be bought separately for $24 each or in a set including an adorable purple clam stand for $92. The individual brushes are currently available, and the set is on preorder to be shipped Dec. 1.
Luckily, the UK-based brand ships internationally, otherwise you might have needed to channel your inner mermaid to swim across the pond.