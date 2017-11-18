 Skip Nav
Urban Decay Is Releasing a Kaleidoscope Palette With Kristen Leanne, and JUST LOOK!

Beauty influencer Kristen Leanne is known to her nearly 800,000 followers for many things: her "arctic fox hair"; badass seagreen, mermaid-scale-esque neck tattoo; and fierce, colorful smoky eye tutorials. Now, she can add Urban Decay collaborator to her résumé, because the brand just announced that it has teamed up with Kristen for a brand-new palette.

The hot little number in question is called Kaleidoscope Dream, so you best believe it's colorful AF. The news broke on Nov. 15, when Urban Decay posted a rather cryptic announcement that something big was going down on Instagram Stories.

The first images were of the palette's packaging, which has in a supremely luscious purple swirl. When we looked at this, we couldn't help but think of the crystal craze that's sweeping the beauty world now. So move over, rose quartz, because amethyst came to slay.
Of course, we practically held our breath until we got a peek inside this mauve-tinted marvel. Once we finally did, Leanne's snap revealed 10 pans of varying shapes and sizes. As with any UD release, you can expect some wild colors, of both the matte and shimmer variety. We're especially into Spitfire, a shimmering magenta, and Lime Time, a dreamy light green. As the name implies, Kaleidoscope Dream provides a bevy of options for your shadow consideration. The rose gold Corona is even champagne-tinged! Two dual blues, Low and TRM, are dark and light and would probably blend beautifully for a celestial smoky eye.
