Urban Decay Is Releasing a Kaleidoscope Palette With Kristen Leanne, and JUST LOOK!

Beauty influencer Kristen Leanne is known to her nearly 800,000 followers for many things: her "arctic fox hair"; badass seagreen, mermaid-scale-esque neck tattoo; and fierce, colorful smoky eye tutorials. Now, she can add Urban Decay collaborator to her résumé, because the brand just announced that it has teamed up with Kristen for a brand-new palette.

The hot little number in question is called Kaleidoscope Dream, so you best believe it's colorful AF. The news broke on Nov. 15, when Urban Decay posted a rather cryptic announcement that something big was going down on Instagram Stories.