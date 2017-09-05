Live in LA? You Could Get a Free Naked Palette — but There's a Catch

 Skip Nav
Urban Decay is known for creating the iconic Naked palettes, and this week, Los Angeles residents — or visiting tourists — have the opportunity to get one for free!

There are a few catches, though. Urban Decay is opening their second free-standing store at Westfield Century City Mall this Friday, Sept.8, and to celebrate, they are giving out free Naked palettes to the first 100 customers who spend $75 or more on both Friday and Saturday, Sept.9.

If you're one of the lucky customers, you get to choose between the original bronze-focused Naked palette, Naked 2, which features taupe-based shades, or Naked 3, with rose-tinted shades. With any offer like this though, remember that they are limited to one per customer while supplies last.

Image Source: Urban Decay
