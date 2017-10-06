 Skip Nav
Exclusive: Meet the 2 New Inspiring Faces of CoverGirl — They're Not Who You Think!
What Is Kat Von D Up to With This Sneaky Metal Crush Palette Reveal?
They're Here! 13 Brand-New, Editor-Approved Nail Polishes For Fall
Urban Decay's New Vault of Vices Is Exactly as Decadent as It Sounds

It's a tough job to keep up with Urban Decay's Vice Collection, but somebody's got to do it. The expansive line, which boasts 120 bullet lipsticks, also includes liquid and liner offerings. So if you're a UD fanatic, then we have some fabulous news for you: the brand will launch the Vault of Vices, a limited-edition sampler filled with the collection's best-loved goodies.

Fifteen products make up this launch, which delivers a little bit of everything, as it includes metallic, sheer, and matte shades. You're probably already familiar with the lipstick's creamy formula, which glides over the lips effortlessly, covering your pucker with pigmented goodness.

Looking for a power matte? There's the classic Vice Lipstick in 714. The beloved neutral 1993 is included, as is the goth purple Blackmail. Need a metallic? That's what Big Bang is for. As brand founder Wende Zomnir told POPSUGAR, "It's an OG UD shade, and I love a bold, bright lip."

All of these bullets come with a respective lip liner and liquid counterparts, so you can build multiple looks. While of course this vault would be an excellent gift for any UD junkie you love, we can also see how newbies to the brand would enjoy getting to know its most popular shades via this collection.

Read on to see every single item included in the Urban Decay Vault of Vices ($150).

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in 1993
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Blackmail
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in 714
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Big Bang
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in 1993
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Blackmail
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in 714
Urban Decay Vice Special Effects in Fever
Urban Decay Vice Special Effects in Reverb
Urban Decay Vice Special Effects in Ritual
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Big Bang
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in 1993
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Blackmail
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in 714
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Big Bang
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds