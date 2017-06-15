Exactly Which Beauty Products to Pack When Going on Vacation

 Skip Nav
We've been stocking up on the miniature samples and tiny gifts with purchase all year, anticipating this very moment — packing. Each year we start our devious strategy to thwart TSA early, so that by our vacation, our toiletry bag is perfectly planned out. This season, we've compiled a packing checklist that's beauty editor approved and shared some of our favorite travel-size products, too. Whether you're just spending one night away from home or organizing a lengthy vacation, you'll find a comprehensive list of hair, makeup, and skin essentials to get you through the Summer (and airport security) without a hitch.

