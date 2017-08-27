Vanessa Hudgens's Makeup Looks Simple and Muted — Until You Zoom In

The 2017 MTV VMAs may have been lacking a red carpet that was actually red, but don't worry — Vanessa Hudgens brought plenty of the bold color when she arrived.

The actress was sporting a lovely red dress with a sheer panel that showed off her toned legs, but we really couldn't help but focus on her voluminous hair and glam makeup. Vanessa's shoulder-length locks were slightly wet and combed over, making for one heck of a sleek and polished look. We'll definitely be citing her as inspiration on those mornings when we actually just woke up late and didn't have time to blow dry our hair before work!

From far away, Vanessa's VMAs makeup looked pretty simple. But once we zoomed in, we saw that she was wearing quite the unexpected, statement-making eyeliner color: red! And it was glittery to make it even more special. Anyone else getting holiday vibes?

She kept the rest of her makeup relatively muted (included tan nail polish), opting for slightly bronzed cheeks and a nude lipstick, letting her fiery winged liner do all the talkin'. We'll be the first to admit that we usually stick to our tried-and-true brown or black eyeliner, but Vanessa is certainly making us want to step outside our comfort zones and give this fiery hue a try!

To Ahead, get an up-close look at Vanessa's slicked-back hair and red-hot makeup, and then check out the rest of our favorite beauty looks at the VMAs.