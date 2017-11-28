 Skip Nav
Prepare to Obsess Over This Vegan Bath Bomb Set — It's Only $20 on Amazon

If you're shopping for someone who deserves a little R&R this holiday season, we just discovered this USA-made Vegan Bath Bomb Kit ($20), which is formulated to help fight dry skin, blemishes, and wrinkles.

The kit includes eight lush scents that are filled with a variety of ingredients such as vitamin C and E, aloe vera, jasmine, lemon, lavender oil, and many more. These nutrient-rich products not only make your bath look pretty, but they're also a great way to treat your skin while relaxing. Unlike other brands, the colors are natural and don't include artificial dyes that will stain your skin or tub.

This all-natural set makes for the ideal gift for your vegan friend or anyone who just loves a good bath. At this price, we want one for ourselves!

