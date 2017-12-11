These Stunning Eylure x Vegas Nay Brow Palettes Are Coming to Ulta Soon! (Exclusive)

Beauty influencer Vegas Nay is giving you a chance to take a break from 2017's unicorn-inspired beauty trend. The influencer (who has 7.8m followers!) is expanding her faux eyelashes partnership with Eylure to now include to gorgeous neutral-hued palettes. It feels refreshingly basic — in the best way possible — in a time when other makeup artists and vloggers are outdoing each other with holographic pigments, glitter masks, and oil slick finishes.

The Eylure x Vegas Nay Brow Powder Palette ($20) and Highlighting Palette ($15) have the taupe, brown, and metallic (gold, rose gold, etc.) shades you need to get those bold "Instagram brows" — the kind of sculpted arch Vegas is known to promote.

"It's always fun and exciting when playing with colors and unicorn shades, but I feel those work best when translating through editorial projects," Vegas told POPSUGAR via email. She also noted that she originally choose to focus on brows since they "complete the look" — whether you're creating a "high arched brow, soft natural brow, a realistic brow (using an intensified brush hairlike stroke), or even a dramatized thick brow."

What is so unique about these two palettes is that once Vegas was done, she realized they could both be used beyond just brows.

"My inner artist/stylist influenced the creative process in these palettes," she said. "I decided to add a beautiful maroon color to the range as that truly describes my fun and playful side. In reality, makeup is art, which is made to be fun and exciting to help you find your unique style."

She went on, "When I added the maroon color, I had a wow moment. This color alone intensified and added such exquisite drama to the other colors in the palette. It inspired the idea that these two palettes alone can virtually be used as eye shadows and highlighters. If you were to travel the world, you could effectively create any eye-shadow style — from a soft natural eye-shadow look to the most alluring smoky eyes."

In essence, feel free to go HAM on your eyelids with these palettes. Plus, the highlighters can live all over your face.

"These silky highlighters were initially created to highlight the brow bone and to properly achieve the smooth line under the brow," Vegas explained. "When I started playing around with these sleek finishes, I instantly realized that you can illuminate your face with these striking highlighters, from a soft natural radiance to a beautiful glamorous glow."

And, yes, Vegas was truly hands-on when it came to executing this project. "The best part of this collaboration with Eylure was that I was given full creative control, and together as a close team, we selected the very best quality of textures, pigments, shades and tones," she noted.

Part of that was making sure she had colors for diverse skin tones. "The colors were inspired to cater toward all skin tones, from cool to warm and the lightest to deepest pigments," Vegas said.

Since Vegas is so damn skilled at applying makeup, we had to ask her application tips for using these products. "Work in soft layers and slowly building up to what look you favor," she advised. "For brows, use a precise slanted brush and lightly add soft strokes that mimic those of your natural brow hairs. For more drama, add a deeper pigment on the outer part of the brows. When using the highlighter, use a matte finish for a clean lower brow line and a hint of shimmer on the highest part of the brow bone. You can also use the highlight on the tear duct of textured eyes for an added pop!"

Snag these two palettes when they drop at Ulta online on Dec. 18.