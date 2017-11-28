7 Victoria's Secret Angels Share Their Holy Grail Eyebrow Products

Models are not just like us, especially Victoria's Secret Angels. They have muscular lean curves, gorgeous bombshell waves (or natural curls!), and often the lush-est eyebrows. These women don't make the mistake of overplucking; in fact, some of them told us backstage at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai that they never even tweeze at all. Keep reading to learn more model-approved brow tips, as well as their go-to grooming products.