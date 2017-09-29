1 Guy Flawlessly Did His GF's Makeup and the Internet Responded in the Most Rage-Inducing Way

The internet is in a full-on frenzy over a viral video of one man flawlessly executing his girlfriend's makeup on camera. Professional makeup artist Jade Hydaria challenged her SO, Curt Rendle, to do her makeup for the day, and the results are beyond impressive. He perfectly blended her eye shadow and foundation, precisely applied her lipstick, and shaped the most impeccable brows we've ever seen — complete with under-brow concealer and all! (To be honest, this guy may have better makeup skills than we do.)

Jade shared a shortened version of their video on Instagram with a cute caption that read, "So I let my baby @rocknrendle slay my makeup today. I can't believe how good he did bc I did not help him." And the way some of her followers responded will leave you absolutely livid. Internet trolls flooded her video with nasty comments attacking Curt's masculinity and questioning their relationship.

This led Jade to update her Instagram caption to shut down the haters in the best way. She wrote, "I HATE explaining myself bc I don't have to but I NEED to say: so many of you men have such fragile masculinity that you can't understand that we did this for fun. I am a professional Make-up artist and wanted to see him do my art." The MUA went on to further defend her boyfriend, writing, "I've seen so many comments questioning his masculinity but he has one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, boxes, shreds lead electric guitar and drinks jäger like a champ. Sounds manly to me."

Though many people quickly left sweet comments praising their relationship after she updated the caption, we're still furious that Jade had to defend her SO in the first place. Just because a man is capable of nailing his girl's makeup does not make him any less masculine. Their beautiful relationship is something to be celebrated — just look at the way Curt looks at her! It's downright adorable, and there's nothing the trolls can say to deny that.