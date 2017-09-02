Why This Vlogger's Series About Trying the Darkest Foundation Shades Is So Important

A post shared by Nyma (@nymatang) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

In a sea full of beauty reviews, product swatches, and PR unboxings, Nyma Tang stands out. Known for #thedarkestshade series, Tang has challenged brands and their shade ranges by testing different brands on herself and giving honest, informative reviews. Her videos amass hundreds of thousands of views, and the comment sections are filled with people thanking her for taking the time to do these types of videos. Her channel is important because even though there may not be many beauty influencers who look like her, there are many people in the world who do.

In her reviews, Tang tries everything from the buzzy KKW Beauty Contour Stick to beauty mainstays like Lancôme and Maybelline. While Tang is never harsh, she isn't afraid to call out brands whose "dark," "deep," and "rich" shades look more like a highlighter on her than a foundation. Her videos have become a great reference point for darker-skinned women who may be hesitant about trying a new foundation because of the limited shade ranges available.





In a recent video about Maybelline's Fit Me Foundation, Tang expresses her frustration about having to go to multiple Walmarts before finding her foundation match. Her frustration highlights a huge issue in the beauty industry: even when brands make shades deep enough for skin tones like hers, retailers often don't make those products available to their consumers. It's hard enough trying to get your eyeliner wings to match; it shouldn't be even harder to find face makeup that complements your skin.

Tang's videos shed light on where the beauty industry needs to get it together as well as where it gets it right — one foundation at a time.

Check out more of Nyma's #thedarkestshade videos, ahead.