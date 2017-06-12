7 Amazing Ways to Save Money on Beauty Products at Target

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart

Target is a go-to store for snagging everything from a last-minute outfit for a weekend getaway to a stash of paper towels. But if you're a beauty enthusiast, your Target runs always involve stocking up on drugstore favorites from brands like L'Oréal and Essie. Plus, the options are endless from Up & Up, Sonia Kashuk, and Pixi, a selection of beauty lines that are exclusive to the superstore.

Ahead, we share insider shopping pointers (yes, we consulted with Target directly) to score the best deals on its beauty offerings. Go ahead and grab your notebook to take notes so your next trip down Target's beauty aisles goes off without a hitch.

Don't Wait Until the Last Minute

If there's a deal you're after, get to your store as early as possible. The sale cycle begins on Sunday, so your chances of finding your item of interest in stock are higher if you visit early in the week. It also can't hurt to purchase multiple backups of your favorite beauty goodies when they're discounted so you're stocked until the next promotion.

Sign Up For the Cartwheel App

If there's one thing you should do before entering your local Target, it's signing up for its Cartwheel App. Launched in 2013, the app lets you add dollar-amount discounts as well as offers typically between five percent to 25 percent off. And as if that's not enough, it also includes manufacturers' digital coupons.

You simply show the Target cashier your Cartwheel barcode at checkout to enjoy the discounts. The more offers you choose, redeem, and share with your Facebook friends, the more offer spots you'll receive.

Tip: Scan the barcode of any item in a Target store to see if there's an active Cartwheel offer. You'll never miss out on any deals!

Stack Coupons

A smart Target shopper never forgets to practice coupon stacking. Put Cartwheel to work, but keep in mind you can also use any manufacturer coupons, Target store coupons (also available via mobile), and the five percent discount you receive with the Target REDcard all in one transaction.

Apply For a Target REDcard

Apply for the Target REDcard if you're a frequent Target shopper. It's available as both a credit and debit card which gets linked to your checking account and has no annual fee.

REDcard holders enjoy a five percent discount with every purchase in store and on Target.com, along with free shipping and an extended return policy.

Snag Gift Cards With Your Purchase

Target is notorious for offering gift cards, starting at $5, with select purchases. You typically have to buy multiples of one product or a specific combination of products to receive a gift card with your purchase. Learn which items are eligible for a gift card promotion by checking the weekly Target ad or online as well as signage on store shelves.

Price Adjustments Are Your Friend

Don't worry if you've purchased a product only to find that it's on sale at a competitor, Target.com, or the store's weekly ad just a few days later. Not only can you request a price match at the time you purchase the product, but price adjustments are available 14 days after your purchase, too.

Save More With Subscriptions

How many times have you finished the last drop of your face moisturizer just as you're about to apply your makeup for work? Eliminate that frustration by signing up for Target's subscription service on Target.com to schedule exactly when you'd like an item delivered. The service offers everything from makeup to skin care products, and you'll save five percent plus get free shipping on every order with subscriptions.