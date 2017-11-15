How to Prep You Skin For Your Wedding If You Have Acne, Rosacea, or Hyperpigmentation

Kate Somerville is a celebrity esthetician with a wildly successful eponymous brand and spa, located in Los Angeles. Here, she explains how to prep your skin for you wedding if you have acne, rosacea, or hyperpigmentation.

Don't stress about your skin for your wedding. There are treatments and products to help improve and control every skin condition from acne to hyperpigmentation and rosacea. Start treating your skin as soon as you are able to after you get engaged; ideally three to six months before the wedding. You may need to do a series of treatments, and most topical treatments take between four to eight weeks before you start seeing results. Three to six months will allow enough time for treatments and products to deliver the best results. At my Skin Health Experts Clinic, some of my clients even start prepping their skin a year in advance.

