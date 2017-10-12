 Skip Nav
Hair
Nourish and Define Your Curls by Winning This Frizz-Fighting Product
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Wants You to Know She's Going Gray in the Best Way Possible
Beauty News
Too Faced's New Sale Includes Unicorn Tears, I Want Kandee, and Holiday Items!
Wet n Wild Is Making History With an Albino Model in Its New Campaign

Thanks to Wet n Wild, your drugstore beauty aisle just got more diverse. The brand rolled out its "Breaking Beauty" campaign, which celebrates inclusivity by casting five gorgeous, nontraditional models as its faces. Wet n Wild is also making history — one of the women is Diandra Forrest, who has albinism. This is the first time a model with albinism is repping a major beauty launch.

You may have seen Diandra walk in New York Fashion Week or grace the cover of Ebony back in 2015. Now, she's joined by four other women to promote Wet n Wild's new launches, which are mostly vegan and ultra-affordable (the brand told POPSUGAR that its $9 Cushion Compact will be the cheapest of its kind on the market).

The other faces of Breaking Beauty are Michelle Zauner, an Asian-American musician; Briana Marquez, an Olympic weightlifter turned model; Mama Caxx, an amputee-rights advocate; and Valentijn de Hingh, a Dutch transgender model. As Diandra told Refinery29, being cast in a major beauty campaign fulfills her lifelong dream "to normalize what albinism is being depicted as."

That alone is enough to get us very excited, but don't forget that with a campaign comes new beauty products! Eight items are being dropped, including two foundations (one liquid and the aforementioned cushion option). Diandra said that Wet n Wild's 20-shade foundation range is exactly what she looks for as an albino woman: "When I showed up on set, I felt so comfortable . . . [the foundation] made me feel so beautiful."

Once you're done doing the happy dance over this win for beauty diversity, read on to see this newness for yourself. These products will launch in December on Wet n Wild's website and then expand to drugstores in January 2018.

